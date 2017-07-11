Police issue advice after spate of thefts in South Shields

Residents have been advised to take extra precautions after a spate of thefts in South Shields.

A series of thefts have taken place in Westoe Crown Village, say police, with items stolen from gardens, vehicles and homes.

Officers say many were carried out by opportunist thieves taking advantage of unlocked gates and doors.

Local Neighbourhood Beat Manager, PC Emma Davison, said: “It only takes a few moments to make sure a gate or door is closed and locked, but could potentially be crucial in preventing someone from being a victim of thieves.

“Many of these thieves are opportunist and see an open gate, door or window and take a chance they can quickly steal something without anyone noticing.

“It requires little effort on their part so is an easy target for them.

“I want to make sure local residents are aware of the very simple steps they can to stop the thieves in their tracks.

“Crime prevention doesn’t always need to be sophisticated – something as simple as locking the front door can make all the difference.

“We’re working closely with the West Community Hub with the next Partners and Communities Together meeting due to take place on July 25 at the hub and all local residents are welcome.

“We will discuss the possibility of setting up a Neighbourhood Watch scheme in the area which will be a great opportunity for the community to come together and look out for each other.

“In the meantime, if anyone does want to come and speak to me about any concerns I am more than happy to discuss these and would people to either approach me when the see me on patrol or ring me on 101.”

Police have offered the following crime prevention advice:

- Don’t leave valuables on display in vehicles.

- Ensure gardens are not easily accessible, ensure gates and sheds are locked and secure and that valuables such as bikes are not left unsecured in the garden.

- Ensure vehicles are locked.

- Don’t leave high value tools in vans.

- Ensure doors to properties are locked and secure at all times.

For more crime prevention advice, visit www.northumbria.police.uk