Police issue witness appeal after South Shields crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a two vehicle collision in South Shields.

It happened at 1.25pm on Sunday, August 6, on John Reid Road, at the pedestrian crossing before the Temple Park entrance.

An orange-coloured Fiat Doblo and silver-coloured Volvo S40 were both travelling westbound, away from The Nook, when they collided.

Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries and released a short time later.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident and officers also want to speak to anyone who may have seen the vehicles being driven shortly before the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police motor patrols on 101 quoting reference 501 of 06/08/17.