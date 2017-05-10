Police make two further arrests following alleged South Shields hit-and-run death of Lewis Knapp

Police investigating the tragic death of a South Tyneside man in an alleged hit-and-run incident have made two further arrests.

Lewis Michael Knapp, 20, was killed after being hit by a car while crossing Anderson Street, South Shields, in the early hours of April 15.

Northumbria Police say two more men – aged 47 and 19 – have been arrested in connection with the incident.

They have been relased pending further police enquiries.

A 20-year-old – previously arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving – was also released pending further police enquiries.

Lewis – known as Lewi – lived in Boldon Colliery and died following a night out in South Shields.

On Wednesday, April 26, hundreds of mourners gathered at South Shields Crematorium to pay their last respects to a “lovely lad”.

In a moving eulogy, his parents Michelle and Michael described Lewis, who leaves behind girlfriend Caitlyn Hardy, as “our blue-eyed boy”.

Officers have appealed for information from anyone who witnessed the collision - at 4.30am, or anyone who saw a silver Vauxhall Vectra near the scene of the tragedy.

Police have said the Vectra was travelling south along Anderson Street before going straight over the roundabout at the junction with Beach Road and continuing on Anderson Street.

A statement released on behalf of the family said: “There are no words to describe the pain of our loss.

“We are heartbroken.

“Lewis was the centre of all our worlds.

“He brought so much light and joy to our lives and the lives of so many people who loved him.

“We have been so moved by the beautiful tributes that have been paid to Lewis by friends and people who knew him.

“Life will never be the same for us again.

“We can only hope to live life the way Lewis did, with laughter, friends and most of all, love for his family.

“Rest in peace beautiful boy. We love you.”

Lewis attended Hedworth Lane Primary School and then Boldon Comprehensive before studying engineering at college. He went on to be given pre-apprentice training at Washington Metal Works where he impressed the management so much that he landed himself a job.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the vehicle involved in the lead up to the collision, is still asked to contact Northumbria Police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 216 of 15/04/2017.