Police name 88-year-old pedestrian who died after collision with car in Hebburn

Investigators leading an inquiry into a collision in Hebburn which led to the death of a man have named him as a pensioner from the town.

Northumbria Police has said confirmed James Andersen Semmence died following the incident, which happened at around 2.15pm on Thursday in Victoria Road West, near to the junction with South Drive.

Officers say 88-year-old Mr Semmence, who was also known as Jimmy, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but died later.

A force spokesman said: "Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to come forward.



"Officers particularly want to speak to any motorists who were driving in the area at the time and may have dash board footage that can be reviewed by police. "

The driver of the red Ford Fiesta was spoken to by officers at the scene.

They were not injured but left very shaken by the incident.



The road was closed for approximately two hours to allow officers to carry out their investigation following the collision.



Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting ref 613 16/11/17.