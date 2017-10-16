Police name suspect in Jarrow Metro station stabbing

Police investigating a stabbing at Jarrow Metro station are appealing to a suspect to hand himself in.

At 6am on Saturday morning, a 29-year-old man was stabbed at Jarrow Metro Station.

Police say they believe David Sorlie, who is 31, and from Chichester Road in South Shields, is responsible for the attack, but despite extensive searches by police since the incident on Saturday morning, he has escaped arrest.

Chief Inspector Lisa Hogan said: "This was an horrific attack that left the victim with serious injuries, thankfully his injuries were not life-threatening and he should make a full recovery but it is vitally important we trace the suspect.

"We have good reason to believe David Sorlie is responsible, however, despite our best efforts to find him he has evaded police custody.

"He will know he is wanted and we would encourage him to hand himself in."

Anyone with information about David Sorlie's whereabouts should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 264 141017 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.