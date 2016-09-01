Police release first photograph of tragic teenager Liam Hall who died in Sunderland sea tragedy

Police have released the first photograph of tragic teenager Liam Hall who died in a Sunderland sea tragedy

Liam, 17, had been with a group of friends when they got into difficulty on Tuesday.

The teenager, from Southwick, was rescued by the RNLI after a large scale emergency operation.

Northumbria Police confirmed that he had been taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infimary (RVI), with serious injuries, where he later died.

Three other teenagers who were involved in the incident were said to be in a stable condition.

Two 17-year-old boys were seen in the water at the mouth of the Wear near the Old Pier at Sunderland Yacht Club at 3.22pm.

It is thought they had been in a dinghy and then entered the water to swim, subsequently getting into difficulty. One of the males was rescued, along with two 17-year-old girls who were also in the dinghy.

