Police release new images of people they would like to trace after South Shields Metro assault

Police have released new images of people they would like to trace in connaction with an assailt outside South Shields Metro station

The attack took place at 6.10pm on Tuesday, March 21, outside the Metro station in Queen Street.

Police would like to trace these people in connection with an assault in South Shields on March 21.

The victims - a 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman - both received hospital treatment at South Tyneside District Hospital for their injuries.

An 18-year-old man was arrested and has been released on police bail.

Officers are keen to identify those pictured as it is believed they were in the area at the time and may be able to help with enquiries.

Those pictured, or anyone who recognises them, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 841 of 210317.