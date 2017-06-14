Police review into South Shields ‘one-punch’ death case

Police are reviewing the case of a South Tyneside man who died eight months after a ‘one punch’ street attack.

Calvin Mclellan, 30, was left in a coma after being punched by teenager Connor Jary, last August and died in April - two months after Jary was jailed for the attack.

Calvin Mclellan

Jary, then 18 of Moreland Road, South Shields, was jailed for two years at Newcastle Crown Court in February and given an additional 12 months for a previous, separate incident.

He had pleaded guilty to two counts of grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Since Mr Mclellan’s death, his family have called for his attacker to face more serious charges and Northumbria Police have confirmed they are reviewing the case.

They had previously launched an online petition calling for a tougher sentence after they described one imposed on Jary as an “unduly lenient.”

The case review has been welcomed by Mr Mclellan’s family.

His heartbroken older sister Mandy Douglas said: “It’s all in the police’s hands at the moment.

“They have told us they are reviewing the case and we are waiting for them to get in touch with us to let know the outcome.

“At the moment we are just in limbo.”

She added: “We have a lost our brother, a son, an uncle, a grandson - everything he gets doesn’t make a difference.

“What he has done has just destroyed our whole family. He has ripped my whole family to bits.”

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said: “We have no further update at present and are still reviewing the case.”

Mr Mclellan never recovered from the attack - leaving behind two young daughters Scarlett, 10, and Masie-Sue, five.

In February, the court heard Jary had been drinking all day in the run-up to the assault on Mr Mclellan, which happened at around 4am on August 7 in Mile End Road, South Shields

He was outside Abra Pizza when Mr Mclellan walked past with a friend.

The court heard there was an exchange of words before Mr Mclellan and his friend walked away. However, Jary and a friend followed the pair down the road and ended up punching Mr Mclellan square in the face, which resulted in his falling and hitting his head.

Although Mr Mclellan underwent brain surgery, he remained in a coma and doctors warned his family that if he ever recovered he would have to learn to walk again.