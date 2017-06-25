Police rule out terror attack after car hits pedestrians in North East street

Six people, including three children, have been taken to hospital after a car ran into pedestrians in a North East street.

But police say they are treating the incident as a road accident and not a terrorist incident.

Emergency services were called to Westgate Community College in Westgate Road, Newcastle, shortly after 9am.

A police statement said: "On Sunday June 25, at approx 9.14am Northumbria Police received reports that a vehicle had collided with pedestrians outside of Westgate Sports Centre, Newcastle upon Tyne.

"Extra officers are on patrol in our communities to reassure members of the public. If anyone has any concerns please come and speak to us.

"A full investigation is underway into the incident. There is nothing to suggest that this is terror-related.

"A 42-year-old woman is currently in police custody and police are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

"Any witnesses or anyone with any information please contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference number 277 25/06/17."

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received the first 999 call at 9.15am, to a report of a car that has mounted the lavement.

"We have taken six people - three children and three adults - to the RVI.

"We had a number of resources at the scene, including six ambulance crews, two rapid response paramedics, the air ambulance, three senior officers, four hazardous area response team crew and two paramedic trauma cars."