Police say pub blaze was an arson attack

An early morning fire at a pub in South Tyneside is being treated as arson.

The emergency services were called to the Queens Pub, in Union Street, Jarrow, after reports of a blaze.

The damage caused to the door of The Queens.

Residents in neighbouring Gowan Court say they believe the door to the bar was set alight, with visible damage caused to the entrance.

Two appliances from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were called to the venue, also known as The Queens Arms, at 6.25am on Saturday following reports of a fire.

Nine firefighters were involved in dealing with the incident.

A spokeswoman for the service said: “The fire was extinguished quickly and safely.”

It’s believed the fire was started deliberately and is being treated as arson. Northumbria Police

Northumbria Police was called to the scene at 9am.

A spokesman said: “It’s believed the fire was started deliberately and is being treated as arson.

“Inquiries are ongoing and any witnesses are asked to contact Northumbria Police.”

No one from the pub was available to comment.

Residents in the street have told the Gazette they woke to find the emergency services outside the venue and could hear an alarm going off.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 341 080717 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.