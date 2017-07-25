Police searching for 'confused' woman in Boldon

Police are appealing for help after reports of a confused woman in Boldon Colliery.

Officers said they had "a call of concern" about a confused and exhausted-looking woman seen walking in the Boldon Colliery area this morning at around 7am.

Police have been looking for her but so far have been unable to find her. She is described as Asian, aged approx 60yrs, 5ft tall, medium build, with grey/black hair, wearing a purple jacket, burgundy cardigan, khaki pants and blue trainers.

Police want to check she is safe and well. If you think you know who she is please call 101 ref 129 of 25/07/17.