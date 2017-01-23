Police staff member charged with computer misuse

A member of Northumbria Police staff has appeared in court accused of misuse of a police computer.

Paul Andre, who was employed as a crime prevention officer, admitted two counts of computer misuse when he appeared before Newcastle Magistrates Court, today.

The 43-year-old of South Shields, was handed a 12-month conditional discharge. A police misconduct hearing will be held in due course.

The force's Professional Standards Department were notified that Mr Andre had reviewed incident logs with no authorisation. An investigation was subsequently launched and he was charged with offences in August 2016.

Detective Superintendent Janice Hutton, Head of the Professional Standards Department said: "Mr Andre abused his position and has faced the consequences of his actions”.

“Northumbria Police takes action against anyone who commits a criminal offence regardless of who they are and expects an incredibly high standard from all of those we recruit to this police force. I want to reassure the public that the actions of Mr Andre does not represent the thousands of Northumbria Police employees who work hard to keep you safe and provide a quality service."