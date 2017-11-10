Police step up patrols in crime crackdown in a part of South Shields

Three people have been arrested in a police crackdown on criminals blighting the lives of residents in a part of South Tyneside.

Officers have stepped up patrols in and around Ocean Road in South Shields after reports of cars being repeatedly damaged by yobs.

The move comes after police chiefs met with residents after some stepped forward to raise concerns about disorder in the area.

Three people, aged 22, 25 and 29, have since been arrested and released under investigation for conspiracy to damage motor vehicles.

Superintendent Steve Heatley said: “We want to send the message out that criminality and anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated, and we will use all the tools we have at our disposal to stamp down lawfully and legitimately on those committing these offences – no matter how low level it is.

“If it affects a community, your community, then we want to hear about it and we will do what we can. But we can only do it with the public’s help.

It is important for the community to help us to help them by reporting any suspicious activity they might see or if they have any information in relation to criminal activity or disorder to come forward Supt Heatley

“We need people to come forward and give us information as the information they provide, no matter how small that is, could be the missing piece of the jigsaw we need to take things further with a suspect – it may not always end up in a charge, but we do have other methods at our disposal, for example dispersal orders.”

Supt Heatley added: “It is important for the community to help us to help them by reporting any suspicious activity they might see, or if they have any information in relation to criminal activity or disorder to come forward.

“We are continuing to link in with our partner agencies , sharing resources and information.

Officers from the area’s Neighbourhood policing team will be out and about in the area along with community wardens.

Neighbourhood Inspector Simon Wooton said: “We would encourage people to come forward, speak to the officers, give us the information and where we can it will be acted upon.

“We will continue to work with the community to resolve things for them.

“It’s our community, it belongs to us all.”

Residents concerned about anti-social behaviour can report it by calling: 0191 424 7999 or email: asb@southtynesidehomes.org.uk.

Or by texting ASB followed by the message to: 07786 200 802 or reporting online at: www.southtyneside.gov.uk/reportit

Community Wardens can be contacted on: 0191 420 3713 from 11.30am to 10.30pm.