Police have been dealing with an incident on the A1 southbound sliproad with the A19 near Seaton Burn.

The incident happened today at 3.30pm and the sliproad is expected to be closed for around three hours.

The collision, which is thought to involve two vehicles, resulted in one man being injured, although the extent of his injuries is not yet known.

Officers are keen to trace a black citreon C2 in the area at the time and witnesses are asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 777 110916.