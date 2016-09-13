Police watchdog begins investigation into seafront death of South Shields teenager

A police watchdog has begun its investigation into the death of a South Shields teenager.

Chirelle Calder, 17, was reported missing from her home in Whiteleas in the early hours of August 13.

She was spotted at Marsden cliffs later in the afternoon. Emergency services were called to the scene before she was witnessed going over the edge.

Miss Calder was taken by air ambulance to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary, but died a short time later.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) will examine the actions taken by Northumbria Police, prior to Miss Calder’s death, including the contact between officers and those who reported her as missing, and the contact police had with Miss Calder at the cliffs.

IPCC investigators have visited the scene and are currently reviewing body worn video footage from the officers who attended the cliffs, as well as CCTV from the local area. Witness statements are also being gathered as part of the investigation.

IPCC Commissioner Carl Gumsley said: "The circumstances of Chirelle Calder’s death, not least when it happens to someone so young, are tragic and my thoughts are with those who knew her.

"The independent investigation, looking at the contact police had with Miss Calder, is now underway and is progressing well."