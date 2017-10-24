Food banks are running out, Universal Credit debate told

Food banks are "running out" as the Government's flagship welfare reforms are being rolled out, Labour has warned.

Shadow work and pensions secretary Debbie Abrahams made the claim as she renewed calls for ministers to pause and fix Universal Credit during an emergency Commons debate.

MPs last week supported an Opposition-led non-binding motion which asked for the programme to be halted, by 299 votes to zero, with the Conservatives abstaining.

Labour wants the Government to outline what action it intends to take following the vote.

Speaking in the Commons, Labour former minister Angela Eagle said a pause in UC was "urgent".

She added: "In Wallasey the roll-out will begin halfway through November, six weeks later it's Christmas.

"The (Department for Work and Pensions) will not be open on Christmas Day, which means many of my constituents will have to wait until the new year for any assistance, which is why our local food bank is looking to collect 15 tonnes of extra food to deal with the demand."

She urged the Government to listen to Parliament and take action to "alleviate this obviously avoidable hardship".

Ms Abrahams, in her reply, said: "Food banks are running out of food as this scheme is being rolled out.

"What is going to happen to these families that desperately need this financial support?"

Labour also questioned why Work and Pensions Secretary David Gauke was not present in the Commons for the debate, with his ministerial colleague Damian Hinds in position.