How the North East votes have reacted to policies announced so far in the General Election

Voters are preparing to go to the polls once more on June 8 to choose who they want to represent them in Parliament.

The party which has the most MPs elected, of course, gets to form the Government, and parties have been setting out their policies in a bid to win your vote.

A study, run in partnership with Google Surveys, was completed online by more than 8,000 people across the regions of England. Here's how our region and others reacted to each of the main parties' policies:

NORTH EAST

Labour's plans to increase education spending, stop hospital closures and introduce a £10 an hour minimum wage have found favour among voters in the north east.

A new survey found 42.9% of respondents in the region agreed with Labour's plans to boost school budgets by £6bn a year.

The same proportion backed Jeremy Corbyn's plans for a freeze on hospital closures.

It was the most support for any major policy pledge by any of the major parties.

A further 42.4% agreed with Labour's planned £10 an hour minimum wage.

Labour's education plans even found strong levels of support among people planning to vote for other parties.

Some 52.9% of people saying they plan to vote Lib Dem and 26.8% of would-be Conservative voters agree with the extra schools cash.

Among north east voters, the most popular Conservative election promise was recruiting 10,000 more mental health staff.

That was supported by 42.2% of people across the region.

Caps on energy prices (34.3%) and cutting immigration (31.7%) came next.

The Lib Dem's most popular promise was extra education spending while for the Green party it was scrapping tuition fees.

NORTH WEST

Labour's plans to increase education spending, stop hospital closures and introduce a £10 an hour minimum wage have found favour among voters in the north west.

A new survey found 43.6% of respondents in the region agreed with Labour's plans to boost school budgets by £6bn a year.

That was the most support for any major policy pledge by any of the major parties.

Some 42.0% agreed with Labour's planned £10 an hour minimum wage, while 42.0% agreed with proposals for a freeze on hospital closures.

Labour's education plans even found strong levels of support among people planning to vote for other parties.

Some 54.5% of people saying they plan to vote Lib Dem and 28.8% of would-be Conservative voters agree with the extra schools cash.

Among north west voters, the most popular Conservative election promise was recruiting 10,000 more mental health staff.

That was supported by 43.1% of people across the region.

Caps on energy prices (32.3%) and cutting immigration (30.2%) came next.

The Lib Dem's most popular promise was extra education spending while for the Green party it was scrapping tuition fees.

WEST MIDLANDS

Labour's plans to increase education spending and stop hospital closures have found favour among voters in the West Midlands.

A new survey found 43.1% of respondents in the region agreed with Labour's plans to boost school budgets by £6bn a year.

That was the most support for any major policy pledge by any of the major parties.

Some 41.4% agreed with Labour's plans to freeze on hospital closures.

Labour's education plans even found strong levels of support among people planning to vote for other parties.

Some 68.8% of people saying they plan to vote Lib Dem and 36.4% of would-be Conservative voters agree with the extra schools cash.

Among voters in the West Midlands, the most popular Conservative election promise was recruiting 10,000 more mental health staff.

That was supported by 41.5% of people across the region.

Caps on energy prices (34.4%) and cutting immigration (34.0%) came next.

The Lib Dem's most popular promise was extra education spending while for the Green party it was scrapping tuition fees.

EAST MIDLANDS

The Conservatives' plans to recruit 10,000 more mental health workers has found favour among voters in the East Midlands.

A new survey found 42.7% of respondents in the region agreed with the policy.

That was the most support for any major pledge by any of the major parties heading into the 2017 general election.

The proposed mental health recruitment drive even found strong levels of support among people planning to vote for other parties.

Some 61.3% of people saying they plan to vote Lib Dem and 48.7% of would-be Labour voters agree with the Tory plan.

Other Conservative manifesto pledges were less popular in the East Midlands.

Some 36.9% backed their promise to cap energy prices while 32.5% backed plans to cut immigration to the tens of thousands a year.

Labour's most popular pledge in the East Midlands was their promise of a £10 an hour minimum wage.

That was supported by 41.5% of respondents.

Increasing education spending by £6bn a year (supported by 40.1% in the region) and halting hospital closures (38.5%) also polled well.

The Lib Dem's most popular promise was extra education spending while for the Green party it was scrapping tuition fees.

LONDON

Labour's plans to increase education spending and introduce a £10 an hour minimum wage have found favour among voters in London.

A new survey found 42.1% of respondents in the capital agreed with Labour's plans to boost school budgets by £6bn a year.

That was the most support for any major policy pledge by any of the major parties.

Some 40.7% agreed with Labour's planned £10 an hour minimum wage, while 38.7% agreed with proposals for a freeze on hospital closures.

Labour's education plans even found strong levels of support among people planning to vote for other parties.

Some 67.2% of people saying they plan to vote Lib Dem and 24.4% of would-be Conservative voters agree with the extra schools cash.

Among London voters, the most popular Conservative election promise was recruiting 10,000 more mental health staff.

That was supported by38.8% of people across the capital.

Caps on energy prices (29..2%) and cutting immigration (26.4%) came next.

The Lib Dem's most popular promise was extra education spending while for the Green party it was scrapping tuition fees.

EAST

The Conservatives' plans to recruit 10,000 more mental health workers has found favour among voters in the East of England.

A new survey found 48.7% of respondents in the region agreed with the policy.

That was the most support for any major pledge by any of the major parties heading into the 2017 general election.

The proposed mental health recruitment drive even found strong levels of support among people planning to vote for other parties.

Some 67.5% of people saying they plan to vote Lib Dem and 59.6% of would-be Labour voters agree with the Tory plan.

Other Conservative manifesto pledges were less popular in the East.

Some 36.0% backed their promise to cap energy prices while 32.0% backed plans to cut immigration to the tens of thousands a year.

Labour's most popular pledge in the East was their promise of an extra £6bn a year for education.

That was supported by 47.3% of respondents.

Halting hospital closures (supported by 42.0% in the region) and a £10 an hour minimum wage (38.4%) also polled well.

The Lib Dem's most popular promise was extra education spending while for the Green party it was scrapping tuition fees.

SOUTH WEST

Labour's plans to increase education spending have found favour among voters in the south west.

A new survey found 46.7% of respondents in the region agreed with the proposal to boost school budgets by £6bn a year.

That was the most support for any major pledge by any of the major parties heading into the 2017 general election.

The proposed school spending spree even found strong levels of support among people planning to vote for other parties.

Some 65.3% of people saying they plan to vote Lib Dem and 33.7% of would-be Conservative voters agree with the Labour policy.

Other Labour policies popular among people in the south west included a promise to freeze hospital closures (backed by 41.4%) and raising income tax on people earning more than £80,000 a year (40.8%).

The Conservatives' most popular pledge was their promise to recruit 10,000 extra mental health workers.

That was supported by 45.8% of respondents in the south west.

Caps on energy prices (34.6%) and ruling out VAT rises (28.8%) were the next most popular things promised by the Tories.

The Lib Dem's most popular promise was extra education spending while for the Green party it was scrapping tuition fees.

SOUTH EAST

The Conservatives' plans to recruit 10,000 more mental health workers has found favour among voters in the south east.

A new survey found 47.4% of respondents in the region agreed with the policy.

That was the most support for any major pledge by any of the major parties heading into the 2017 general election.

The proposed mental health recruitment drive even found strong levels of support among people planning to vote for other parties.

Some 52.6% of people saying they plan to vote Lib Dem and 47.6% of would-be Labour voters agree with the Tory plan.

Other Conservative manifesto pledges were less popular in the south east.

Some 36.7% backed their promise to cap energy prices while 32.6% backed the ruling out of VAT rises.

Labour's most popular pledge in the south east was their promise of an extra £6bn a year for education.

That was supported by 44.7% of respondents.

Halting hospital closures (supported by 42.0% in the region) and a £10 an hour minimum wage (39.4%) also polled well.

The Lib Dem's most popular promise was extra education spending while for the Green party it was scrapping tuition fees.

YORKSHIRE AND HUMBER

Labour's plans to increase education spending and stop hospital closures have found favour among voters in Yorkshire and the Humber.

A new survey found 44.3% of respondents in the region agreed with Labour's plans to boost school budgets by £6bn a year.

That was the most support for any major policy pledge by any of the major parties.

Some 42.4% agreed with Labour's proposals for a freeze on hospital closures and 38.4% for their planned £10 an hour minimum wage.

Labour's education plans even found strong levels of support among people planning to vote for other parties.

Some 59.5% of people saying they plan to vote Lib Dem and 28.5% of would-be Conservative voters agree with the extra schools cash.

Among voters in Yorkshire and the Humber, the most popular Conservative election promise was recruiting 10,000 more mental health staff.

That was supported by 43.9% of people across the region.

Caps on energy prices (34.5%) and cutting immigration (32.6%) came next.

The Lib Dem's most popular promise was extra education spending while for the Green party it was scrapping tuition fees.

