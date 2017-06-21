POLL: How would you vote if the EU referendum was held again today?

Tomorrow will mark 12 months since the EU referendum - and it's certainly been a bumpy year in politics.
How would you vote if the referendum was taking place again tomorrow? Have your say in our South Tyneside Brexit poll:
How would you vote if the referendum was taking place again tomorrow? Have your say in our South Tyneside Brexit poll:
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Shields Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.