Revealed: Who will stand in general election in South Tyneside

Nominations have now closed ahead of next month's parliamentary elections in South Tyneside.

As the nation gets ready to vote in the General Election, the candidates who will be standing in South Tyneside have now been revealed.

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck will bid to retain her seat for Labour in the June 8 election.

She will come up against Conservative candidate Felicity Buchan, UKIP's Richard Elvin, Green Party's Shirley Ford and Liberal Democrats' Gita Gordon.

Mrs Lewell-Buck has held the seat since 2013, when David Miliband departed.

Meanwhile, Jarrow MP Stephen Hepburn, of Labour, will again be bidding to hold his seat.

He will face competition from UKIP's James Askwith, Conservative's Robin Gwynn, Green Party's David Herbert and Liberal Democrats' Peter Maughan.

The nominations come after Prime Minister Theresa May announced a snap General Election last month.