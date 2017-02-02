Pop-up shop aims to help raise £250,000 for new breast cancer scanner

A group of women are on a four-day mission to make a dent in a £250,000 fundraising drive for a new breast cancer scanner.

Joan Pattison, along with helpers Stacey Thompson and Linda Lindsey have joined forces with others to run a temporary shop in South Shields, this weekend.

Joan Pattison outside of the former Dawson and Sanderson travel agents building in Fowler Street, South Shields. Picture by FRANK REID

All money raised - through the sale of donated goods - will be handed over to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead where it will contribute towards the money needed to enable them to buy the new scanner.

The group came together because they have either undergone treatment at the hospital or know someone who has.

The use of the shop, which is the former Dawson and Sanderson Travel Agents in Fowler Street, has been donated by South Tyneside Council.

It will open tomorrow and close on Monday.

Mrs Pattison said: “Everyone who has volunteered their time has either had treatment or know someone who has undergone cancer treatment.

“All the items we will be selling in the shop have been donated by friends, family and those who know what we are doing.

“The new scanner will make it a lot more comfortable for women who are undergoing tests for breast cancer.

“It is more advanced it can also save people from having biopsies.”

She added: “It costs around £250,000. That’s a lot of money but we all wanted to try and do our bit to help as our way of saying thank you to the hospital.”

As well as the women selling items in the shop, the group have also been contacted by a lady who will be taking part in a zip wire in April to help with their fundraising efforts.

Mrs Pattison added: “We have also organised a fundraiser at Frankie’s Cafe with a 40s theme.

“We have had a lot of support from people and have been overwhelmed with the donations we’ve received.

“We would also like to thank Frankie’s Cafe for putting on the event and the council for allowing us to use the premises.”

The fundraiser will take place at Frankie’s Cafe in Ocean Road, South Shields on Thursday February 9.

Tickets for the event - a 40s style sing-a-long - are available now priced £5 and includes a meal and entertainment from 3pm until 7pm.

The shop will be open from 9am until 3pm tomorrow and Saturday’ from 10am to 3pm on Sunday and 9am to 3pm on Monday.