Popular craft fayre returns with new name and new location

A popular Sunday craft market is being relaunched with a new location and a new name.

The former Harton Quays Craft Market is returning this weekend as the Pepperpot Fayre at its new venue, South Shields Market Square.

Following Sundays’s first fayre, which runs from 10am to 3pm, it will run on the first Sunday of every month until October.

It’s been named after the pepper pot-style old town hall, built in 1768, which stands in the heart of the Market Square.

Last summer the Harton Quays Craft Market welcomed more than five thousand visitors.

Andrew Watts, chief executive of organisers Groundwork South Tyneside and Newcastle (STAN), said: “Following the success of the Harton Quays Craft Markets we are delighted to be offering a platform to support local hobbyists and small businesses in showcasing North East talent.

“The markets aim to bring a new lease of life to the South Shields and offer the community the opportunity to find unique, bespoke gifts and local produce that aren’t available on the high street.

“Groundwork South Tyneside and Newcastle are pleased to be welcoming over 30 North East businesses as part of our ongoing support the local community of South Tyneside and Newcastle.”

Showcasing talent in the region, Pepperpot Fayre will support budding artists, designers, small businesses and students who want to share their passion.

It will sell a host of items including one-of-a-kind ceramics, glass, homemade food, textiles, jewellery, metal, mixed media, recycled materials, painting and photography.

Groundwork STAN will also be working in partnership with the council to deliver the traditional South Shields Markets.