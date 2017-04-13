Popular swimming pools to close for maintenance

South Tyneside residents are being advised that the swimming pools at Hebburn Central are set to close temporarily later this month.

They will be closed to allow for essential maintenance work to the poolside area.

The building as a whole will remain open and residents are reminded that they can use facilities at Haven Point and Jarrow Community Pool.

The works will start on Monday, April 24 and are scheduled to last two weeks.

The pools will reopen to the public on Monday, May 8.

Coun Alan Kerr, deputy leader of the council with responsibility for culture and leisure, said: “We have scheduled the works to avoid school holiday periods and minimise disruption.

“We appreciate people’s patience and apologise for any inconvenience.

“In the meantime, people can use our other swimming facilities at Haven Point and Jarrow Community Pool.”

Visitors are also being advised that there will be maintenance work to the external paving surrounding Hebburn Central and the shopping centre.

This will be completed in small phases so as to minimise disruption.

This work will begin on Tuesday, April 18 and is expected to take around four weeks to complete.