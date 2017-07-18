Port of Tyne appoints new chair

The boss of a North East business consultancy has been appointed as the new chair of the Port of Tyne.

The South Shields-based company has named Lucy Armstrong as its chair.

Ms Armstrong has a wealth of boardroom experience from her time as chief executive of The Alchemists, which works with high growth mid-corporate businesses to help their development by focusing on shareholder and management development and succession.

She is also chair of the Enterprise Research Centre Advisory Board, was the chair of the CBI’s national Small Business Forum from 2010 to 2013 and acting chair of Northumbria University until 2012.

She said: "I am delighted to be joining the board at the Port of Tyne at this time of challenge and opportunity.

"It is a new and exciting role for me and I look forward to playing my part and helping to support the port’s future plans.”

Ms Armstrong joined The Alchemists in 2003 after an early career in private equity, corporate development and headhunting with 3i plc, Courtaulds Textiles and Tyzack.

Her experience ranges from funding start-up and early stage manufacturing businesses in the North East through to mergers and disposals of international operations.

The Port of Tyne recently invested £25million into extending its deep-sea multi-functional berths at Riverside Quay, and extensive new handling and storage facilities.

It is part of the £300million Lynemouth Power Ltd project converting Lynemouth Power Station.

Port of Tyne chief executive officer Andrew Moffat said: “We are delighted to welcome Lucy to the board at a time when major investment in port infrastructure is providing the business with new opportunities to further grow and diversify.”