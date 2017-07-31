Port of Tyne proud to sponsor Best of South Tyneside Awards

Port of Tyne is helping to honour the people who make South Tyneside a special place.

The cargo handling business is backing this year’s Best of South Tyneside Awards which look to recognise community heroes.

Best of South Tyneside Awards sponsors.

The business is also sponsoring the Young Performer Award as part of the annual awards, which searches for outstanding performers in the borough.

Susan Wear, Port of Tyne director of corporate affairs, said: “The Port of Tyne is proud to support the Young Performer category, inspiring young people to make the most of their talent.

“The awards are an excellent opportunity to perform and be seen, helping young people grow in confidence and gain skills that will help them, whatever their future path.

“We are always hugely impressed and amazed by the never ending stream of talent in South Tyneside.

“The Best of South Tyneside Awards is always a real highlight on our calendar. It is humbling and heart-warming to see the people who work tirelessly for the area and its community rewarded in this way and it is these people and organisations that help to make South Tyneside such a special place to live, work and do business.”

Also supporting The Best of South Tyneside Awards this year is electronics giant Siemens as the headline sponsor, along with a host of category sponsors including Northumbrian Water, Harlow Print, South Shields Football Club and the Customs House.

We are looking for people to put forward nominations for deserving individuals by Friday, September 1.

Once we pass the competition deadline, a panel of judges will meet to draw up the shortlist.

Port of Tyne is sponsoring the Young Performer of the Year.

Then it’s on to the grand finale at the Quality Hotel, in Boldon, where we will be revealing the winners on September 21.

The finals evening also feature the ever-popular Young Performer category.

As in previous years, there will be a night of live performances by all of the young contenders in the running and that will be held on September 5 this year, at the Customs House.

The top three will be chosen by judges to move on to the Best of South Tyneside grand finale less than three weeks later.

*To make a nomination, email lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk with the category you wish to nominate and provide your full contact details including email address and phone number along with those of your nominee.

Nominations can also be posted posted to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

Categories

These are the sections to choose from:

n Role Model

n Neighbour of the Year

n Greener South Tyneside

n Child of Achievement

n Fundraiser of the Year

n Entrepreneur of the Year

n Carer of the Year

n Sporting Excellence

n Sports Team of the Year

n Community Champion

n Student of the Year

n Community Group

n Volunteer of the Year

n Child of Courage

n Young Performer of the Year

n Lifetime Contribution