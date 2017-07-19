Pot holes on ‘dangerous’ South Shields road repaired

A road labelled as “dangerous” by residents is now offering drivers a smoother ride.

Freemantle Road, in South Shields, has been resurfaced after concerns that pot holes and cracks were making it dangerous for motorists and pedestrians.

The road was getting quite dangerous Coun Alex Donaldson

The resurfacing work was carried out with the help of Community Area Forum funding after the three Cleadon Park ward councillors responded to residents concerns.

Coun Alex Donaldson said: “There were a lot of bad patches on the road which has been gradually getting worse over the years.

“It was causing a concern to the residents and it wasn’t just the motorists who were finding it a problem.

“There were also mum with prams who said they found it difficult to cross the road as it was so bad and there were concerns buggies may topple over.

“The road was getting quite dangerous.”

The scheme cost around £11,000 and involved the stretch of the road undergoing a complete resurface.

Coun Donaldson added: “All the residents are really pleased with the result and have commented on the work that has been done.”

The next meeting of the East Shields and Whitburn Community Area Forum will take place on Thursday August 31 at 6pm at a venue yet to be confirmed.