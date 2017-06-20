Power cut affects over 2,000 homes in South Tyneside and Sunderland

Over 2,000 homes across South Tyneside and Sunderland are currently without power as a result of a power cut.

The unplanned power cut took place around 2pm today affecting 2,750 homes in the postcode areas of: NE35, NE36, SR5, SR6.

Northern Powergrid have confirmed the cut and say it has been caused by an unexpected problem with the electricity cable that serves the area.

They say staff are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible and aim to have power restored by 3:45pm.

A spokeswoman for Northern Powergrid, the company responsible for the region’s electricity network, said: “A fault on our network has caused a power cut for around 2,750 customers in the NE35, NE36, SR5 and SR6 areas.

"We are currently investigating to establish the cause. In the meantime, our priority is to get the lights back on for our customers as soon as we can by diverting electricity through alternative routes on our network wherever possible.

“By 3.15pm we had restored power to 2,262 customers and we are continuing to work to restore power for those still affected by around 3.30pm.

“We thank our customers for their patience while we work to restore their power.”