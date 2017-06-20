Power cut continues to affect hundreds of homes in South Tyneside and Sunderland

Hundreds of homes across South Tyneside and Sunderland are currently without power as a result of a power cut.

The unplanned power cut took place around 2pm today initially affecting 2,750 homes in the postcode areas of: NE35, NE36, SR5, SR6.

Northern Powergrid have confirmed the cut and say that 325 customers are still without power as a result of a fault on their underground cable network

They say staff are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible and aim to have power restored by 9pm.

A spokeswoman for Northern Powergrid, the company responsible for the region’s electricity network, said: "We’re sorry for the disruption and would like to reassure our customers that our engineers are working to restore their power by around 9pm this evening.

"We will continue to provide updates on Twitter, Facebook and our website – northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts and our advisors are available 24/7 at our local contact centre by calling 105."