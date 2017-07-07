Powerboat competition set to take place in South Shields

Young powerboat drivers are set to make a splash in South Shields this month – as some of the best in the region take to the water.

The Honda RYA Youth RIB North East Championship is taking place at South Shields Sailing Club on July 29.

It’s an opportunity for young people to have some safe fun in a powerboat James Proctor

The event will see drivers aged eight to 12, and 13 to 16, compete in time trials around marks. The fastest in each age group after two rounds will qualify for the national final at the Southampton Boat Show in September.

North East regional championship coordinator James Proctor, of Scaling Dam Sailing Club on the North Yorkshire Moors, said: “It’s an opportunity for young people to have some safe fun in a powerboat while at the same time develop skills for the future, raise the profile of their club and potentially win a powerboat, which is an incredible prize.”

Competitors will steer a powerful rigid inflatable boat around a course, including negotiating a slalom, reversing 360 degrees around a buoy, performing a stop exercise and making a controlled dash to the finish line.

Clubs can identify their best powerboaters and put them forward for the regional final, or run their own small competition first as a mini-qualifier.

Steve Morris, head of power equipment for Honda (UK), saids: “We are pleased to continue our long and successful partnership with the RYA in supporting the Honda RYA Youth RIB Championship in its 16th year.

“Honda and our boat partner Highfield are delighted to support the RYA in its endeavours to motivate and encourage young people to develop their skills and to promote safe and responsible racing through this unique and exciting championship.”