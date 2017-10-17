Praise for renovation of South Tyneside shopping centre

The refurbishment of a South Tyneside shopping centre has been praised by the borough’s mayor.

Coun Olive Punchion and Mayoress Mary French were given a tour of the renovated Mountbatten outdoor retail site in Hebburn.

The centre recently underwent a £200,000 investment following its purchase for £2.4million. The funding was provided via a consortium of investors put together by Kourosh Manoucheri of KSM Associates IFA Ltd.

The 2.01-acre site, which fell into disrepair due to neglect, was acquired through North East chartered surveyors and estate agents Bradley Hall alongside joint agents Sanderson Weatherall.

The mayor and mayoress joined Richard Rafique, director at Bradley Hall, Ricki Hutchinson, building surveyor at Bradley Hall, and Kevin McGorie from Sanderson Weatherall to tour the centre.

The mayor said: “The refurbishment has given the area a real lift, and created a better, brighter environment for retailers and shoppers.

“I’m sure this will bring real benefits to the local community, with people gaining jobs and more opportunities to open a thriving business.”

The work follows investment by South Tyneside Council into the regeneration of Hebburn town centre, including the £13million state-of-the-art community facility, Hebburn Central.

Coun Joan Keegan, who represents the Monkton ward, councillors Will Flynn and Nancy Maxwell of Hebburn South and Coun Richard Porthouse of Hebburn North also joined the tour.

The Mountbatten, formerly Hebburn Shopping Centre, has been renamed after Lord Mountbatten, who commanded the Hebburn-built destroyer HMS Kelly in the Second World War.