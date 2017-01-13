Praise for South Tyneside adoption team as more vulnerable youngsters are found homes

Staff at South Tyneside Council’s adoption service have been praised after the number of vulnerable children placed in loving homes has doubled.

Figures revealed 23 young people were adopted between April and September last year - double the number compared to the same period last year.

They are helping to change people’s lives in a big way, from the children waiting for a loving home to those wanting to adopt. Coun John McCabe

Of those, 19 adoptions were completed within 12-months of a placement order being made.

During the same period, 13 more families were approved for adoptions including eight married couples, two couples living together and three single adopters.

As of September, 10 children were still waiting for a home.

The figures emerged at a meeting of the council’s People Select Committee.

According to the Department for Education and watchdog Ofsted, the service is one of the best performing adoption agencies in the country.

Committee chairman, Coun John McCabe said: “The adoption service in South Tyneside has a great reputation within the North East, and year on year, excells itself.

“The staff are delivering such a valuable service and I think they underestimate what they do. They deserve to be congratulated, as they really do undersell themselves in what is a difficult area to work in.

“They are helping to change people’s lives in a big way, from the children waiting for a loving home to those wanting to adopt.

“I would encourage anyone thinking about adoption to certainly talk to our team as they really are the best.”

For details on adoption call 423 8500 or email fostering@southtyneside.gov.uk