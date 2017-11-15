Praise for South Tyneside District Hospital staff

Events recognising the work that takes place across the whole of the NHS are taking place at City Hospitals Sunderland and South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust this week.

Fab Change Week celebrates good ideas and innovations across the health service and is aimed at sharing the successes.

As part of the week, founder of the Academy of Fabulous NHS Stuff, Roy Lilley, is visiting trusts all over the country to see how they have overcome current challenges, how they have put their ideas into action and what the results were.

At South Tyneside District Hospital, Mr Lilley heard about the pioneering work of the falls team.

The trust was one of only 19 in England selected to take part in NHS Improvement’s Falls Collaborative earlier in the year with a view to reducing the rate of in-patient falls and sharing examples of best practice and innovation which could be replicated across the NHS.

They have developed a ‘falls risk assessment and individualised care plan’ which ensures that all patients aged 65 and over who are admitted to South Tyneside District Hospital are now assessed within 48 hours of admission for their risk of falling.

It was introduced in the summer and was voted as the best idea for other trusts to follow by fellow participants in the Falls Collaborative.

Commenting on his visit, Mr Lilley said South Tyneside and City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trusts were the perfect places to launch Fab Change Week.

He added: “They understand the importance of innovation and have an enormous amount of best practice to share and I was impressed by the stuff they were able to demonstrate.”

Melanie Johnson, Director of Nursing and Patient Experience at City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust and South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust, added: “We were delighted that Roy and the Fab Team chose City Hospitals Sunderland and South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trusts to launch Fab Change Week.

“Having the opportunity to showcase the amazing work that takes place across both trusts is very welcome.

“Generally, this is just day-to-day stuff for our teams and not something they shout about enough. I’m really pleased at how all colleagues have embraced the idea of Fab Change Week and made such fantastic pledges to improve patient care and excellence across both organisations.

“There is a lot that we can learn from other trusts and it makes absolute sense for us all to share ideas and work together.”