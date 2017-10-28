Pre-Christmas crackdown on litter and dog owners planned for South Tyneside

Litter louts and careless dog owners dog are to be targeted in a run-up to Christmas crackdown in South Tyneside.

Retailers will also be urged to play their part in the initiative, council chiefs say.

The aim is to curb the anti-social behaviour of dog owners and people who drop their litter on the streets.

The scheme comes in response to concerns raised by borough councillors and the public.

The areas being targeted include parts of the Woodbine estate, Chichester and Simonside, all in South Shields.

Investigators also intend to visit shopping locations to urge retail bosses to act to reduce litter left by customers.

Initial talks with businesses has led to a response which the council describes as mainly good.

Outlets in Ocean Road, King Street, Frederick Street, Westoe and Chichester, will be visited.

The initiative, which will run for two months, will be led by members of South Tyneside Council’s area teams and waste services.

The Handy Estates team at South Tyneside Homes, the council’s housing management company, is also involved.

Handy Estates specialises in neighbourhood clean-up operations.

A report by the council’s Cabinet, going to councillors on Tuesday will outline the scheme.

It states: “The areas are selected through concerns brought to us by ward councillors, members of the community and reports to Area Management Tasking.

“The team will be doing some targeted work around dog fouling and litter.

“The purpose of the shopping area visits is to give business owners the appropriate information so that windblown litter reduces in the immediate area.

“It also reduces the problems with sea gulls and makes for a tidier area.”

Two years ago, it emerged that picking up litter, cleaning up graffiti and combating irresponsible dog owners costs South Tyneside Council £2m a year.

It costs a minimum of £50 for a piece of graffiti to be cleaned up - which is paid for by council taxpayers - and this, along with fly tipping and general litter, adds up to a cost of £2m a year.

Anyone caught carrying out this kind of vandalism can be prosecuted under the Criminal Damage Act 1971, which could land them with a fine and a criminal record.

Anyone who sees graffiti of has information on those carrying it out is asked to contact South Tyneside Council on 427 7000.

Anyone who sees someone in the act is asked to contact the police on 101, or the community wardens on 420 3713.