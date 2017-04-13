Search

Preview: Newcastle United-Leeds United - the last five St James's Park clashes

Leeds' only victory in the last 19 years at Newcastle came in 2002.

Leeds' only victory in the last 19 years at Newcastle came in 2002.

0
Have your say

Promotion rivals Newcastle United and Leeds United meet in a vital Championship encounter on Good Friday at 7.45pm.

Here's what happened in their last five competitive matches at St James's Park.