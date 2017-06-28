Primary school gates turned into shrine to murdered teacher Julie Parkin

Floral tributes have been left at the school where Sunderland teacher Julie Parkin worked.

The fence at West Boldon Primary School is festooned with touching messages from pupils and families.

A photo of Julie Parkin tied to the fence of West Boldon Primary School

One reads simply 'You are a best teacher and lovely' and another, 'We will miss you. You are an angel now.'

A message on pink paper says; 'I still can't believe the sad news we were tolled yesterday. My heart is broken. I will miss your caring smile, your soft hugs, your beautiful smiley face and the help you gave us every day," and a card tied to a bouquet reads: "We wish you were in school with us. We miss you because you are super funny."

The 39-year-old mum-of-two, known as Jules, was found with fatal knife injuries at her home in Kirkwall Close, Castletown, at 12.10am on Tuesday.

Floral tributes have been left on the front lawn of the property, where a forensic tent is erected behind a police cordon.

A message shows the Star Wars character Rey

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Officers leading the investigation say they believe it to be a “domestic incident” between people who know each other, while extra officers have been put on patrol to reassure residents.

A letter given to children at West Boldon Primary to give to their parents, written by headteacher Joanne Weightman, reads: “The school has experienced the sudden death of one of our teachers, Mrs Parkin.

“We are deeply saddened by her death.

The display of flowers, balloons and tributes

“All of the staff are available to help your child cope with the tragedy.

“It is possible that your child may have some feelings he or she may like to discuss with you.

“You can help your child by taking some time to listen and encourage them to express their feelings.

"Mrs Parkin was a Year 3 and 4 teacher at West Boldon Primary School."