Primary school youngsters in South Shields artwork tribute to Manchester bomb victims

Youngsters at a South Shields school have paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester and London bombings through art.

The pupils at Laygate Community School wanted to express their feelings over the terrorist attacks and did so through an art project.

Laygate Community School pupil Hanima Ahmed (9) with her art work

Samantha Cowper, art co-ordinator at the primary school, said the pupils created some heartfelt and moving pieces of work.

She said: “We decided to do a whole school art project as a tribute to the families and victims of the terrorist attacks.

“We decided to use the lyrics from the songs from the One Love concert and each class chose a different song.”

The teacher said the school had talked to the pupils about what had happened and also observed both of the silences for the victims.

She said: “The work they created was really good. Especially from some of the older children, they came up with some really heartfelt and meaningful pieces.

“It was really good to see some of the ideas that they came up with.”

The school, which is a very multi-cultural primary, is now planning a British Values exhibition, which will be displayed in the corridor of the school.

All of the artwork from the project will be part of the exhibition.

Laygate Community School pupils Deeti Joshi (3) and Noah Metcalfe before they add there painted hands to their art work.

A total of 22 people, including Chloe Rutherford, 17, and 19-year-old Liam Curry from South Shields, were killed when a bomb went off at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on May 22.

And, on June 3, a further eight people lost their lives in London when a van ploughed into pedestrians before men started stabbing people.

Laygate Community School Charlotte MacMillan (3) and Sakander Nawaz (6) with their art work.

Art work created by pupils at Laygate Community School.

Art work created by pupils at Laygate Community School.

Art work created by pupils at Laygate Community School.