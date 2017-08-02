Prince Philip signs off from 65 years of royal duties with trademark quip

The Duke of Edinburgh has retired from official royal engagements in his own inimitable style by joking with Royal Marines they should be "locked up" for their madcap fundraising efforts.

As a former Royal Navy officer Philip's last public solo event, after more than 65 years championing his own causes and charities, fittingly featured men from the Royal Marines, an integral part of the Navy.

Prince Philip meeting Royal Marines. Picture by PA

But from the demeanour of the Queen's Consort you would never have guessed he was retiring after carrying out 22,219 solo engagements since 1952.

He waved warmly to the crowds, acknowledging their cheers and was described as "chirpy" by a senior officer.

Wearing a bowler hat and rain coat the Duke did not let a heavy downpour affect his final day which was staged in Buckingham Palace's forecourt.

The event marked the end of the 1664 Global Challenge, which recognises 1664, the year the Royal Marines were founded, and has seen marines push themselves to the limit with a series of physical exploits in aid of the Royal Marines Charity.

The Duke, who is the Captain General of the Royal Marines, met Corporal Will Gingell, 33, and Corporal Jamie Thompson, 31, who have run 1,664 miles over 100 days.

He also chatted to Sergeant Matt Burley, a physical training instructor, who swam 1,664 lengths underwater over 10 days and Lieutenant Colonel Aldeiy Alderson, who ran 100 kilometres in 12 hours wearing his Royal Marines uniform and polished boots.

Looking at the group of marines he made them laugh with the quip: "You all should be locked up."

The Queen's Consort announced in May he would be retiring from royal engagements, a decision which was fully supported by the Queen and was not medically related.

Buckingham Palace has stressed, although the Duke's diary of engagements has come to an end, he may decide to attend certain events, alongside the Queen, from time to time.

The Queen's public schedule continues as normal but other members of the Royal Family will step up in support of the monarch in her role as head of state.