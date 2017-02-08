Probe into South Shields nurse accused of botching treatments by BBC programme

A nurse from South Tyneside who has been accused of botching a series of cosmetic treatments is under investigation by a health standards watchdog.

Claire Wilde, from South Shields, was the subject of a BBC investigation in which it was claimed treatments carried out by her went wrong. Yesterday, the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) confirmed it had opened an investigation into complaints against her.

An NMC spokesperson said: “We can confirm that concerns have been raised with us but, as there is an ongoing investigation it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

Ms Wilde was accused by the BBC’s Inside Out programme of carrying out a number of non-surgical cosmetic treatments which left patients with scarred and damaged lips.

It was claimed that she charged women hundreds of pounds for treatments including lip-filler and Botox injections.

The programme spoke to a number of women who said they had been left with complications after receiving treatment, and claimed they had been unable to contact Ms Wilde afterwards.

Among them was Robin Hassan, of South Shields, whose lip was said to have been left disfigured, leaving her with a lump.

Linda Mather, a non-surgical cosmetic practitioner, said she had helped many clients previously treated by Ms Wilde.

She told the programme: “I first became aware of her seven years ago when people were coming to me and saying that they had toxin treatments done before and it didn’t work.

“As time went on, I became aware of people who had gone for lip filler who had been left in extreme pain and then latterly there has been some nasty infections I’ve had to deal with, really big swelling and abbesses inside of lips.”

Ms Wilde was unavailable for comment.