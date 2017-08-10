Promotions and new arrivals at South Tyneside building firm

A building services firm in South Tyhenside has announced the arrival of three new faces.

Castle Building Services - one of the region’s leading independent building services contractors, has also made three key promotions at its North East headquarters on Monkton Business Park, Hebburn.

The latest to join Castle are Mick Harrison Shauna Roberts and Dillon Tait, with existing team members and Steve Robson, Andrew Trewick and Steve Bibby all promoted to new roles.

Looking for a fresh challenge after working with the same company for 23 years, Mick Harrison has joined Castle Building Services as a senior project manager.

Mick, an experienced electrician, also brings with him project lead and project management experience which he will put to good use in his new position.

Andrew Trewick, an experienced site supervisor, has been promoted to the role of electrical project engineer.

Shauna Robertson joins as an apprenticeship in Business Administration and is currently studying for her Level 2 qualification. She is joined by Dillon Tait who has joined as a trainee estimator.

In recognition of their contribution to the success of the company and their desire to further develop their skills, long serving employee Steve Bibby, has moved from site where he worked as a plumber has taken on the role of estimator working alongside a team of six highly experienced estimators.

Meanwhile, Steve Robson, who initially joined the contractor late last year as a mechanical supervisor, has been appointed to the newly created role of mechanical compliance engineer – a key position within the growing organisation.

Speaking about the new additions and promotions, commercial director, Andrew Dawson said: “As the company continues to grow at a steady pace I’m delighted to announce both the creation of new jobs and staff promotions.

“We have a very strong team and it is important when recruiting that we attract people with the right skills and experience which not only add to, but also complement, our existing resources. I believe Mick, Shauna and Dillon all tick these boxes.

“Equally when planning for the future it is important to look internally to identify employees keen to widen their skills set and take on more responsibility. Both Steves and Andrew have clearly demonstrated that they are ready for their new roles and I look forward to their ongoing contribution to our continued success.”