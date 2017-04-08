Pub boss lays on supporter bus to see Jarrow FC in cup final

Football fans are being urged to support a South Tyneside team as they battle it out for silverware.

Red Hackle pub boss and Bede ward councillor Lee Hughes is throwing his support behind the Jarrow FC lads as they take on Sunderland Ashbrooke Belford House in the Durham FA County Cup on Good Friday.

The match, which takes place at the Hetton Centre, on Welfare Road, Hetton, will kick off at 11am.

In a bid to boost support at the match for Jarrow FC, Coun Hughes has organised a bus to transport fans to and from the venue.

Seats are available at a cost of £3 each, with monies raised being ploughed into a local kids football team.

Jarrow currently sit at the top of the Wearside Football League and hope to be promoted to the Northern League next season.

They narrowly missed out becoming league champions after they were beaten 2-1 by Redcar Athletic on Wednesday.

Coun Hughes, an Independent Putting People First representative for Bede, said: “Over the last few months they have been playing really well and more and more people are turning out to watch them.

“They are top of the Wearside League, and if they had have won their last game we could have been going for the double.

“South Shields Football Club are doing really well and we wish them all the luck and congratulate them on their success.

“But Jarrow Football Club is also doing well. And I want to show the players that we are behind them.

“I want to show them the support they have from Jarrow, by giving people, who would otherwise not be able to go to the final, the chance to do so and support their team.

“We would love to see as many people as possible turning out to see them play in the final.”

Seats are available at £3 each and can be booked by contacted Lee Hughes on 07771 741 627.