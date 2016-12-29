Pub left splattered with paint in vandal attack

Vandals have attacked a pub in South Tyneside just weeks after it re-opened following a major revamp.

The outside of the Rose and Crown in Prince Edward Road, South Shields, was clad with wood and repainted as part of a new look in the run up to the festive period.

Yobs targeted the Rose and Crown, Prince Edward Road, South Shields.

Now bosses are planning a clean up mission after the front of the building was splattered with blue and black paint, with the side of the bar also attacked.

Police say a window was also smashed in the incident.

Admiral Taverns, which owns the business, has said work will be carried out in coming days to clean off the paint.

Steve Birkett, business development manager for the local area, said: “While this was an unfortunate minor incident of vandalism at the Rose and Crown on Christmas Eve, we look forward to 2017 when we launch our new food offer.

“We aim to firmly establish the Rose and Crown at the heart of the local community.”

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said the damage was reported at 8.30am on Christmas Eve.

He added: “Officers attended and found that an unknown offender had thrown paint over the exterior of the building.

“A window was also smashed during the incident.

The front and one side of the pub was attacked by vandals.

“It is believed the damage was caused between 2am and 8am on Christmas Eve.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with any information that may help police should contact officers.”

Anyone who would like to speak to investigating officers can call police on 101 and quote log number 316 24/12/16.