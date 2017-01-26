Pub urges punters to dig deep for charity backed by the stars

Kind-hearted pub staff are urging punters to join them for an event to raise vital cash for charity.

The Last Orders, on Boldon Lane, South Shields, is gearing up to hold a charity fundraiser on Saturday to raise funds for Cancer Connections.

Manager Peter Foreman said he felt he had to do something to help after hearing that the charity’s headquarters, in Harton Lane, South Shields, had been targeted by burglars for a second time.

Kicking off at 11am tomorrow, the event will run until late into the evening.

Mr Foreman said: “We decided to hold the event after hearing that the charity had been burgled and suffered a lot of damage.

“To raise some funds we will be holding events throughout the day and into the evening which includes a disco, bingo and raffles.

“We have 13 prizes to give away, including a 13-inch TV and £150 in cash.

“We are trying to get as many people as possible to just come along on the day in the hope of raising over £600.”

Those who can’t make the event are able to buy raffle tickets behind the bar for £1 ahead of the event.

The charity - which counts Little Mix Star Jade Thirlwall, and Paralympiac swimming champion Josef Craig as its patrons - supports cancer patients and their families, and offers services including counselling and other therapies.

It believes the two incidents have cost the charity at least £500.

The first incident took place back in December when the bathroom window was smashed and the second occurred on January 6, when the front door was smashed.