Public invited to say a prayer for missing South Shields teenagers Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry

A church in the centre of South Shields will open later today for people to pray for missing Manchester Arena spectators Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry.

Chloe, 17, and her boyfriend, Liam, 19, of who are both from the town, were at the Ariana Grande concert last night and their frantic families are still appealing for information about the pair following the devastating blast.

St Hilda's Church, in the Market Place, South Shields, will open from 5.30pm-7pm to pray for the teenagers and everyone caught up in the Monday-night blast.

The Reverend Chris Fuller, the vicar of St Hilda's, said: "I've been talking to a few people within the church community and we all think it is the right thing to do.

"The church is here to do something on behalf of the community and this is our way of supporting those involved in the tragedy, in particular Chloe and Liam, and to pray for their safe return and the safe return of all who are still missing."

Two South Shields youngsters still missing following Manchester Arena blast