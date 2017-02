A missing man with learning difficulties and epilepsy has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.

Paul Simpson, 29, from Lobley Hill, had not been since early on Sunday morning.

Northumbria Police launched an appeal to help find him after his family became extremely concerned for his welfare.

But they have now confiemd he has been found.

Gateshead Police Tweeted: "Paul Simpson has been found safe and well.

"Thanks for all of your help in sharing the appeal."