Pull on your football top for Bradley Lowery to back his legacy

The family of Bradley Lowery have invited everyone to show their love for their boy by joining together in a show of solidarity.

The six-year-old Sunderland fan from Blackhall Colliery lost his fight against neuroblastoma cancer on Friday.

His funeral will be held this Friday at 11.15am at St Joseph's RC Church on the Coast Road in his home village, with speakers to be set up in the street so people can hear the tributes to him.

His parents Gemma and Carl have said they plan to wear football tops to the service.

Now they have invited people who cannot make it to the celebration of his life to hold a dress down day to remember him.

Donations of £1 in return for wearing non-work or school clothes could then be pledged to the Bradley Lowery Foundation, which aims to help children also facing a battle against the condition.

They suggest people could wear a football strip or just the colours of their favourite team.

A statement posted on the Bradley Lowery's Fight Against Neuroblastoma adds: "Thank you for all the kind messages of support it means a lot to the family and it gives them great comfort knowing Bradley was loved by so many people."

Bradley's funeral will be followed by a private cremation.

As the Lowery's released information about his funeral, they said: "You can wear what ever you want for the funeral but the family and friends have chosen the theme cancer has no colours, so they are wearing football tops - it doesn't matter what team or colour.

"Due to Bradley's popularity they would like family flowers only and if you would like to make a donation this can be made to the Bradley Lowery Foundation."

Donations to the foundation can be made here.