Pupils at a Jarrow primary school show dance skills at fundraiser

Dance fever hit a South Tyneside school as teeny boppers showed off their moves in a fundraising venture.

Youngsters aged between three and 11 took part in St Joseph RC Primary School’s first dance-a-thon.

St. Josephs Roman Catholic School, Jarrow pupil Luke Eldred (5) taking part in the charity Dance-A-Thon. Picture by FRANK REID

The event saw pupils head out into the playground of the school in St Joseph’s Way in Jarrow, throughout the day to dance and raise cash for the Friends of St Joseph’s RC Primary.

The money will be put towards funding outdoor play equipment.

The dance event was supported by Morrisons in Jarrow which supplied fruit bags for the pupils, while the music was provided by Mr Pearson.

Chairman of Friends of St Joseph’s RC Primary, Joanne Eldred said: “It’s the first time we have held something like this and the children really enjoyed it.

“They all had fun with a mixture of children doing their own dancing moves and joining in with the party favourites like the Cha-Cha Slide.

“It was well supported by everyone and the whole school participated.”

Mrs Eldred said the Friends of St Joseph’s School have plans to upgrade the play area for pupils with additional equipment.

She added: “We would love to raise the funds to be able to purchase new play equipment for the children.

“And to also see if we can have some all weather flooring installed under the tyre park they currently have.

“As at the moment whenever it is wet the children are unable to use it.”

Any business who can offer assistance to the group’s fundraising efforts is asked to contact the school on 536 4311.