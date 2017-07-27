Pupils create special gift for families in memory of Liam and Chloe

Kind-hearted pupils have captured their emotional tribute to South Tyneside terror victims Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford as a special keepsake for their families.

The couple, described as “perfect” for each other were killed in the Manchester bomb attack in May.

St Peters and Pauls RC Primary School choir record the Irish Blessing at the Customs House

At their funeral, held at St Hilda’s Church, youngsters from St Peter and St Paul’s RC Primary School - where Liam’s mum Caroline works - sang the Irish Blessing ‘May the road rise up to meet you’.

Their moving rendition has now been captured on CD after the Customs House, The Customs Space and ICE print and Design, all South Shields, stepped in to help the pupils create the special keepsake as a gift for Liam’s mum Caroline and Chloe’s parents Lisa and Mark Rutherford.

Choir teacher Jenny Parker said: “I am so proud of them all. They sang so sensitively at the church and have put their hearts into singing for the CD.

“They have been so excited to have been given the opportunity to not only be able to record a CD but to also have the opportunity to record it as a gift, as they really wanted to do something to send their love to Mrs Curry and to the families.

“It has been a fantastic experience for them all.”

Darci, 10, has been in the choir for two years.

She said: “Making the CD has made me happy as it means the families have a nice keepsake.”

Mel, 11, said: “It has been really exciting to come down to the Customs House and make the CD. I think it will be a nice surprise for the families and be something special for them to keep.”

Daisy, seven, said: “It was a little bit sad, but I feel proud that I sang at the church and doing this.

“It is a nice present for Mrs Curry and it will show her how much she means to us.”

The deaths of Liam, 19, from Biddick Hall and Chloe, 17, from Marsden, devastated the community of South Tyneside.

In the following days, books of condolences opened around South Tyneside while floral tributes were laid outside South Shields Town Hall and The Customs House.

