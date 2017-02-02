Pupils meet TV vicar as they take part in church service in aid of a children’s charity

Pupils from a South Tyneside primary school are doing their bit to help transform the lives of some of the UK’s most vulnerable children.

Youngsters from Jarrow Cross Primary took part in a special Christingle celebration held at Newcastle Cathedral organised by The Children’s Society.

The charity shines a light of hope in the darkest corners. Rev Bottley

The event is one of a number held across the country every winter by the charity to raise funds for its work in delivering life-changing support to children and young people.

The Rev Kate Bottley, known for her appearances on hit TV show Gogglebox, was the guest speaker at the service, which was led by Canon Clare MacLaren from the cathedral.

Christingle services include singing and storytelling for children and adults and revolve around children creating Christingles – an orange decorated with red ribbon, cocktail sticks, sweets and a candle, each highlighting different parts of the Christian story.

Youngsters were asked to make crafts and have taken part in fundrasing activities through their schools.

Rev Bottley said: “By supporting children and young people in our communities who are often facing harrowing and complex issues, The Children’s Society shines a light of hope in the darkest corners, and it’s a light that goes on long after Christingle is over.

“All the family come along to Christingle services because they are so visual and exciting. For children and adults alike, going to a Christingle service may be one of their first experiences of going to church and gives people the opportunity to create warm memories that they can share together as a family.”