Race is on to find £17k for Hartlepool schoolboy

A schoolboy’s dream to one day be able to walk unaided and painfree is on the brink of being shattered if £17,000 is not found in three weeks.

Alfie Smith and his family are now in a race against time to find the last of the money he needs for his mum to book an operation which would change his life.

Alfie Smith fundraising campaign is in need of �17.000. mother Annie Stalley

The nine-year-old from Hartlepool has cerebral palsy which leaves him unable to walk and do everyday tasks like brushing his teeth and bathing himself.

The youngster needs at least £50,000 before the operation known as Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR) in Leeds can be booked. The cash will pay for the surgery and at least two years of aftercare, which will include intensive physiotherapy vital to making the surgery a success.

Additional funds will need to be raised for a third year and specialist equipment.

His family, have already had to turn down a surgery date, last month, due to not having the funds needed - and say time is now frantically running out if he is to have any chance of making his dream a reality.

We never thought his health would deteriorate as quick as it has done - so I’m really starting to panic now. Annie Stalley

A date has been set for the end of February for Alfie to have his botulinum injection, if this happens, it will be another six-eight months before he would be able to have the surgery.

And his family fear, at the rate his health is deteriorating, that could be too late.

His mum Annie Stalley said: “I am really struggling now to be able to do his physio which is vital in helping to maintain his body at the level he needs to be at for the surgery.

“We were offered a date in January but had to turn it down because the money wasn’t there. We need to have at least £50,000 in the bank account before the operation can be booked.

“If we don’t have this money by the end of February, I will have no choice but to go ahead with his date for the botulinum injection, to try and make things easier for him - because I can’t allow him to be put through anymore pain than he already is.

“Alfie is starting to get agitated and frustrated because he is finding his physio harder and harder to do.

“He is still a smiley little boy, but you can tell it is starting to get to him. As well as the physical pain he is going through, he doesn’t want to let people down - it’s just heartbreaking.

“He is so desperate to be able to do what the other kids his age can do - even something like bathing himself or going to the toilet he can’t do himself - at almost 10-years-old he is still in nappies. Race is on

“I am really happy with what we have raised so far and I really can’t thank everyone enough for all their help.

“We knew we had to raise the money as quick as we could, but we honestly thought we would have longer - at least until his next round of injections wore off.

“We never thought his health would deteriorate as quick as it has done - I’m really starting to panic now.

“Alfie doesn’t know how desperate we are now, as I need to keep him focused the best I can, as I don’t want him to give up, incase some miracle does happen and we can get the last bit of money we need.”

A justgiving page for Alfie has now closed. However, donations can still be made to Alfie’s Trust Fund - Help Alfie Walk, Sort code 30 - 98 - 90 Account No 16304360