RAF man Ryan honoured to be closing Sunderland International Airshow

Flight Lieutenant Ryan Lawton is the RAF's Typhoon display pilot and is honoured to be closing the Sunderland International Airshow today.

"This is the first time I have been to Sunderland," he said.

"It is a really lovely place to display - it is a nice, tight bay and the venue is just a short hop from Newcastle airport, which is great."

Ryan has been with the RAF for 15 years and flying Typhoons for seven, but still had to undergo four months of intense training to become the display pilot.

"I got my display authority - the licence to display - at the beginning of May," he said.

"There are seven or eight of us in the squadron and we all put our names into the hat to be the display pilot - I was lucky enough to be chosen.

"It is a real privilege to get to close the show. The Red Arrows did a great job yesterday and hopefully I can do the same thing."

* You can catch the Typhoon display at 4pm, weather permitting.