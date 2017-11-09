RAF veteran relives horrors of Second World War as he highlights importance of Remembrance commemorations

A RAF veteran involved in bombing raids in Europe during the Second World War is calling on people to come out in honour of those who gave their lives for their country.

Harold Yeoman was only 19 years old when he joined the Royal Air Force.

War veteran Harold Yeoman. Times of Malaya

Following his training as a pilot, he was soon sent on bombing missions to Europe as part of 12 Squadron.

During his time in the air he carried out 14 operations in a Wellington Bomber.

On his first mission he and his crew failed to leave the UK after an engine caught fire and they were forced to crash land in a field in St Albans.

However, the drama of escaping the wreckage failed to put the crew off and they were back up in the air.

Everytime we went out, the only thing that would be in our minds was are we going to get back? Harold Yeoman

During his time, he took part in a bombing raid on the Renault factory in Paris which was producing vehicles for the Germans.

He said: “This was a specialist raid. Normally, we would be 18,000ft to 20,000ft in the air when we bombed. This time we were told to go in as low as possible, we were in about 3,000ft to 4,000ft.

“We had to be very careful and had no room for error. If we made one mistake we would be on the ground.

“Everytime we went out, the only thing that would be in our minds was are we going to get back? It upset me when you’d get back and you’d see empty chairs following the raids, as you knew who hadn’t made it back.”

War veteran Harold Yeoman's Wellington mk ll twin engine and crew

For Harold, 96, it wasn’t only colleagues he lost during the war, but also his crew - a memory which has haunted him throughout his life.

Due to sickness he was unable to take part in a flight, and it was that flight when his crew was shot down over Holland and were killed.

“I’ve always felt guilty I wasn’t flying that night,” he said.

Following his flight career, he moved into intelligence and spent time sitting on the trial of a German spy in Penang, Mr Yeoman has kept the transcripts from that time.

War veteran Harold Yeoman with Wellington plane figure

“It’s important people come out to mark Remembrance Day, that they remember what the war was about and the sacrifices made,” he said.